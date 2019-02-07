Steel companies sink as ArcelorMittal, Norsk Hydro raise demand alarms

Steelmakers trade sharply lower after ArcelorMittal (MT -3.5% ) warned of worsening conditions, particularly in China.

MT expects demand to contract in China for the first time since 2015, and sees demand in the U.S. and Europe growing at a slower pace this year; MT has a minimal presence in China but the country, which uses about half of the world’s steel, has a major impact on the global industry.

Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY -5.8% ) plunges after reporting its biggest quarterly loss since 2015 and warning that demand will fall from high levels this year as global tensions fuel uncertainty.

Norsk says it remains uncertain on when its Alunorte alumina refinery in Brazil, the world’s largest, might return to full production, sparking concerns of whether a full restart of the facility could be further delayed by Vale's tailings dam disaster.

Steel-related names are lower: X -2.7% , NUE -2.4% , AKS -5.3% , CLF -3.7% , CMC -4.6% , STLD -2.9% , SCHN -1.1% , TS -2.6% .

ETF: SLX