U.S. mortgage rates fall, 30-year FRM at a 10-month low

U.S. mortgage rates move down ahead of the spring homebuying season, with the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage falling to a 10-month low.

“The U.S. economy remains on solid ground, inflation is contained, and the threat of higher short-term rates is fading from view," says Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater.

30-year FRM averages 4.41% in the week ending Feb. 7, down from 4.46% in the previous week and compares with 4.32% at this time last year, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Survey.

15-year FRM average of 3.84% falls 5 basis points from 3.89% in the prior week and vs. 3.77% a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage at 3.91% average compares with 3.96% last week and 3.57% a year ago.

Previously: U.S. fixed-rate mortgages flatten (Jan. 24)

Homebuilder/construction ETFs: XHB, ITB, PKB, NAIL, HOML

Mortgage-related ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT, DMO, TSI, PGZ, JLS, CMBS, FMY, JMT, LMBS, MBSD