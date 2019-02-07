Sangamo down 35% on underwhelming ZFN data

Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO -35.2% ) slumps on double normal volume on the heels of preliminary data from two clinical trials evaluating two of its zinc finger nuclease (ZFN) candidates in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS), an inherited group of disorders in which the body cannot break down large sugar molecules. The results were presented at the WORLDSymposium in Orlando, FL.

Interim data from the Phase 1/2 CHAMPIONS study assessing SB-913 in patients with MPS type II only showed only a small increase in the key enzyme, called IDS, which plays the principal role in breaking down the sugar molecules.

Interim data from the Phase 1/2 EMPOWERS study evaluating SB-318 in MPS type 1 patients also failed to show much of an effect on a key enzyme called IDUA or urinary glycosaminoglycans (GAGs), the sugars that build up in tissues due to the absence of or disfunction in IDUA. Increased levels of GAGs in the urine indicate that the sugars are being broken down and excreted.

ZFN is a gene editing technology that uses a DNA-cutting enzyme attached to zinc finger DNA-binding proteins to recognize and edit specific sequences of DNA. Its major rival is CRISPR/Cas9 which is considered to be easier to use, cheaper and more precise.