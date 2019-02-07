Arconic Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2019 5:30 PM ETArconic Corporation (ARNC)ARNCBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (-3.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.42B (+4.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ARNC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.