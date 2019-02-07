U.S. stocks pulled down by oil, earnings, macro outlook

U.S. stock market averages continue downward momentum, with energy and materials sectors pulling down the most.

Nasdaq declines 1.7% as the S&P 500 -1.5% and the Dow -1.4% in midday trading.

Among potential causes for the pessimism: National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow sees a "sizeable distance to go" before a trade deal can be reached with China; the EU cuts its economic growth outlook; Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan says the full impact of the Fed's interest rate hikes over the past couple of years hasn't been felt yet.

Meanwhile, CNBC reports that while a meeting between President Trump and China's Xi Jinping is "highly unlikely" before March 1, tariffs are likely to be kept at 10% instead of the boost to 25% that Trump had been planning.

In addition to concerns over the macro outlook, some high-profile earnings disappointments take their toll; Twitter sinks 11%, GrubHub -12%, Alliance Data Systems -12%.

Oil slumps 3.6% to $52.07 per barrel, bringing petroleum companies down as well. Exxon Mobil -1.7%, Occidental Petroleum -3.0%, EOG Resources -4.4%.

10-year Treasury rallies, pushing yield down almost 5 basis points to 2.661%.

Dollar Index +0.1% to 96.44.