Hasbro Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2019 5:30 PM ETHasbro, Inc. (HAS)HASBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.67 (-27.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.52B (-5.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HAS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.