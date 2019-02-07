ImmunoGen Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2019 5:30 PM ETImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN)IMGNBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.32 (-190.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.27M (-68.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IMGN has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.