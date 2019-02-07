Goodyear Tire & Rubber Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NYSE:GT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (-32.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.05B (-1.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.