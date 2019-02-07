CAE Q3 2018 Earnings Preview

CAE (NYSE:CAE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, February 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $579.75M (-17.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CAE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.