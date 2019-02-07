Snap-on down 9% post Q4 results

Snap-on (SNA -9.1% ) reported Q4 net sales of $952.5M (-2.3% Y/Y), reflecting a $5.4M organic sales decline and $17.1M of unfavorable forex.

Financial services revenue was $82.7M (+3.5% Y/Y) and operating margin was 67.8% down by 25 bps .

Segment sales: Commercial & Industrial $343.7M (-0.6% Y/Y); Snap-on Tools $407.4M (-0.4% Y/Y) and Repair Systems & Information $339.9M (-4.7% Y/Y).

Q4 Overall margins before financial services: Gross margin improved by 25 bps to 48%; and operating margin improved by 291 bps to 19.1%.

Segment operating margins: Commercial & Industrial 14.8% down by 25 bps ; Snap-on Tools 14% down by 246 bps ; and Repair Systems & Information to 25.7% up by 43 bps .

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $215.9M, compared to $193.5M a year ago.

Company expects FY19 capex to be in range of $90M to $100M; and effective tax rate of 24%.

Previously: Snap On beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Feb. 7)