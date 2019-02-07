Democrats unveil plan for 10-year 'Green New Deal'

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Markey release the blueprint for a "Green New Deal" to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in 10 years, setting a marker for Democrats who plan to make climate change a central issue in the 2020 presidential race.

The non-binding resolution eyes a transition the U.S. to a 100% clean energy system, aiming for "net-zero greenhouse gas emissions through a fair and just transition for all communities and workers."

The plan also calls for new projects to modernize U.S. transportation infrastructure, de-carbonize the manufacturing and agricultural sectors, make buildings and homes more energy efficient... as well as universal health care and federal job and training guarantees.

Republicans call the plan a "socialist manifesto" that would "take our growing economy off the cliff and our nation into bankruptcy."

