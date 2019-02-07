Budget Truck Rental partners with Fetch

Budget Truck Rental (NASDAQ:CAR) announces a new partnership with self-service truck startup Fetch to makes Budget trucks available for rent through a mobile marketplace.

The company says Fetch users will be able to rent Budget box trucks, cargo vans and pickup trucks by the hour, day or week with prices as low as $10 per hour.

The Budget-Fetch partnership is currently active at 13 locations across Orlando, with plans to expand to other regions and states throughout the year.

Fetch is described as the only self-service truck-rental marketplace.

Source: Press Release