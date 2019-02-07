Qantas formally cancels order for eight Airbus A380s

Feb. 07, 2019 12:49 PM ETAirbus SE (EADSF), EADSYEADSF, EADSYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Australia’s Qantas Airways says it formally canceled a longstanding order for eight Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) A380 superjumbo jets.
  • Qantas, which already has 12 A380s in its fleet, says it will proceed with plans to refurbish the cabins starting in the middle of this year.
  • The decision, which will remove the order placed in 2006 from the Airbus order book, comes amid doubts about the future of the A380.
  • Dubai’s Emirates is considering switching some orders for the superjumbo to the smaller A350, which reportedly has Airbus looking closely at closing A380 factories sooner than planned.
  • Another order long viewed as doubtful for 10 A380s from Hong Kong Airlines was removed last month from Airbus' end-December order and delivery tables.
