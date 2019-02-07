Eros India unit posts 62% rise in income

Eros International (EROS -0.2% ) has reported earnings for its Indian subsidiary, Eros International Media Limited, for Q3 and the nine-month period.

Total income rose 62.1%, to 3.32B rupees (about $46.5M), and adjusted EBITDA rose 24.2% to 1.36B rupees. EBITDA margin declined to 41.1% from 53.7%.

That means for the nine months, total income rose 16.5% to 8.765B rupees, and EBITDA rose 24.6% to 3.76B rupees.

For slate comparisons, in the quarter, the company released two medium-budget films and 23 small-budget films along with three digital series, vs. four small-budget films in the prior-year period.

Revenue shares in the quarter: Television & Others, 52.4%; Theatrical, 24.6%; Overseas, 23%.