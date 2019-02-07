U.K. government mulls selling part of its RBS stake next week: Bloomberg

The U.K. government is considering selling part of its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS -3.9% ) after the bank announces annual results next week, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The shares may have to sell at a discount, given the Brexit uncertainty hanging over the market, and there's no final decision over timing or the size of the sale, the people said.

Any decision will depend on market conditions, they said.

The U.K. currently owns a little over 62% of RBS shares, valued at about 18.4B pounds ($24B).

