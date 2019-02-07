GE -4% as Fitch revises credit rating outlook to Negative

General Electric (GE -4% ) surrenders a week's worth of gains after Fitch revises the company's credit to Negative from Stable, citing concerns over risks to the power business, free cash flow and support for GE Capital.

The ratings agency affirms GE's long-term rating of BBB+ and its short-term rating of F2.

Fitch says further deterioration in GE's power business and the likelihood of lower industrial free cash flow in 2019 have magnified execution risks, which could outweigh positives such as lower leverage from planned asset sales and ongoing restructuring initiatives.