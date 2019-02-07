NexPoint, willing to negotiate, says Medley, Sierra refused to talk
Feb. 07, 2019 1:14 PM ETPhenixFIN (PFX), MDLYPFX, MDLYBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor26 Comments
- The dispute between NexPoint and Medley Capital (MCC -2.1%), Medley Management (MDLY +3.1%), and Sierra Income continues.
- Responding to Medley Capital and Sierra Income's decision to not pursue its proposal, NexPoint asserts that the two companies' boards refused to engage in talks even though NexPoint expressed willingness to negotiate on all proposal terms.
- Instead, MCC and Sierra on Wednesday defend their announced merger agreement with Medley Management (MDLY +3.1%).
- NexPoint also says the adjournment of MCC, MDLY, and Sierra Income shareholder meetings is "an evasive tactic" from Medley Management insiders.
