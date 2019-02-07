Google Fiber leaving Louisville

Google (GOOG -2.1% )(GOOGL -2.1% ) Fiber makes the "tough decision" to leave its Louisville, Kentucky market. The network will turn off on April 15 and customers will have free service until that date.

The company was trying out placing fiber in shallower trenches in Louisville than in other markets. The trial wasn't a success, fiber lines became exposed, and would need to essentially rebuild the entire local network to provide "great service." Google says "that's just not the right business decision for us."