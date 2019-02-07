Cleveland-Cliffs Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (-44.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $715.61M (+19.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CLF has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.