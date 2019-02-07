Buckeye Partners Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (-18.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $861.34M (-9.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BPL has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.