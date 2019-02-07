Radian Group Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2019 5:30 PM ETRadian Group Inc. (RDN)RDNBy: SA News Team
- Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (+29.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $340.19M (+38.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RDN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.