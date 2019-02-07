Coty Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Coty (NYSE:COTY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, February 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (-31.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.47B (-6.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, COTY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.