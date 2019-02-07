Phillips 66 Partners Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2019 5:30 PM ETPhillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)PSXPBy: SA News Team
- Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.01 (+21.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $376.18M (+13.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PSXP has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.