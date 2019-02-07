Union Pacific approves large buyback plan

Union Pacific (UNP +0.1% ) says its board approved a new share repurchase authorization for 150M of the company's shares by March 31, 2022.

The new buyback authorization goes into effect April 1.

"The dividend increase and new share repurchase authorization are consistent with financial guidance we provided at our investor conference last year, including maintaining a dividend payout ratio between 40 and 45 percent and repurchasing approximately $20 billion of shares between 2018 and 2020," said Union Pacific CFO Rob Knight.

Source: Press Release