Woody Allen sues Amazon for $68M

Woody Allen files a $68M suit against Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Studios alleging a breach of contract after the studio backed out of a four-picture deal and refused to air one film that was completed six months ago.

Key quote from the suit: “Amazon has tried to excuse its action by referencing a 25-year-old, baseless allegation against Mr. Allen, but that allegation was already well known to Amazon (and the public) before Amazon entered into four separate deals with Mr. Allen — and, in any event it does not provide a basis for Amazon to terminate the contract. There simply was no legitimate ground for Amazon to renege on its promises.”

The suit is referring to Dylan Farrow's allegations that Allen sexually abused her as a child, which Allen has denied.

Allen seeks $68M in minimum guarantee payments from Amazon for the films plus damages and attorney fees.