Virtu +4.9% as a volatile markets fueled Q4 results

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) jumps 4.9% after the high-speed trading firm's Q4 results benefited from the quarter's erratic market movements.

"Our customer as well as non-customer facing market making platforms performed very well in the fourth quarter as volatility persisted," says CEO Douglas Cifu.

Q4 normalized adjusted EPS of 67 cents exceeded the consensus estimate by 5 cents; compares with 22 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total revenue fell 4.8% to $442.2M vs. a year ago; trading income, net, increased 28% to $366.2M Y/Y.

Q4 net income margin increased to 49.1% from 14.1% a year ago.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 65.2% in the quarter from 45.4% a year ago.

Previously: Virtu Financial beats by $0.05 (Feb. 7)