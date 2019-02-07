Twitter -9% as forecast points to weaker revenue, higher costs

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is 9% lower and touching its lowest point in over a month after its sales forecast fell short of expectations and the company posted lackluster user growth.

The company topped expectations and its first public report of average daily active users showed a Y/Y gain, to 126M from 115M.

It also said it would phase out reporting of monthly active users (which fell sequentially and Y/Y to 321M), preferring to focus on monetizable daily active users.

On the earnings call, management said expenses were likely to rise due to the importance of investing in platform health, and easing conversations.

CEO Jack Dorsey pointed to four key focus areas: Promoting healthy conversation, making the platform more conversational, making it great for advertisers, and focusing on technology.

Earnings call slides

Earnings call transcript