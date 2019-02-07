Facebook to appeal German order on changing user data approach

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is 2.5% lower today in the wake of an overnight order from Germany's antitrust regulator to change its user data policy.

That's a decision combining authority to enforce data protection rules as well as competition.

Facebook has been ordered not to combine user data with account profiles (across Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram), and that it can do so only on voluntary agreement from users.

It's been given 12 months to implement Germany's order, and four months to provide an action plan, Bloomberg notes, with fines of up to €10M for violating it.

The company has said it disagrees and will appeal the decision, saying Germany's Bundeskartellamt isn't taking into account "fierce" competition in the country, and that it's misapplied law to set rules applying to one company.

Some 40% of social media users in Germany don't even use Facebook, the company says, and the Bundeskartellamt "finds it irrelevant that our apps compete directly with YouTube, Snapchat, Twitter and others."