Chevron aims to tie compensation to methane and flaring reduction targets

Chevron (CVX -1.3% ) releases an update to its 2018 climate change report, including plans to set greenhouse gas emissions targets and tie executive compensation and rank-and-file bonuses to the reductions.

CVX says it aims to reduce its methane and flaring intensity by 25%-30% by 2023 from 2016 levels, and the goal would be added to the scorecard that determines incentive pay for ~45K employees.

CVX’s target would reduce emissions and flaring as a percentage of production but does not set a goal for total emission, a measure preferred by activist investors.