Sealed Air +8% as Q4 earnings easily top estimates

Feb. 07, 2019 2:36 PM ETSealed Air Corporation (SEE)SEEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Sealed Air (SEE +8.3%) soars after posting better than expected Q4 earnings and revenues, with adjusted EBITDA rising 4% Y/Y to $248M, or 19.7% of net sales.
  • SEE says Q4 Food Care net sales rose 1% Y/Y to $772M but 6% on a constant dollar basis, and Product Care net sales gained 2% to $489M and 7% on a constant dollar basis.
  • SEE issues in-line guidance for FY 2019, seeing EPS of $2.65-$2.75 vs. $2.74 analyst consensus estimate with ~2% revenue growth (5% in constant dollars), or ~$4.83B vs. $4.84B consensus.
  • The company also says its Reinvent SEE strategy is on track to it to "world-class performance," and expects to realize annualized savings from restructuring of $215M-$235M by the end of 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.