Sealed Air +8% as Q4 earnings easily top estimates
Feb. 07, 2019 2:36 PM ETSealed Air Corporation (SEE)SEEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Sealed Air (SEE +8.3%) soars after posting better than expected Q4 earnings and revenues, with adjusted EBITDA rising 4% Y/Y to $248M, or 19.7% of net sales.
- SEE says Q4 Food Care net sales rose 1% Y/Y to $772M but 6% on a constant dollar basis, and Product Care net sales gained 2% to $489M and 7% on a constant dollar basis.
- SEE issues in-line guidance for FY 2019, seeing EPS of $2.65-$2.75 vs. $2.74 analyst consensus estimate with ~2% revenue growth (5% in constant dollars), or ~$4.83B vs. $4.84B consensus.
- The company also says its Reinvent SEE strategy is on track to it to "world-class performance," and expects to realize annualized savings from restructuring of $215M-$235M by the end of 2021.