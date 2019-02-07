Starz heads across Canada on new channel, streaming offering

Along with BCE (BCE -0.7% ) earnings today, it and Lions Gate announced that Starz (LGF.A -1.1% , LGF.B -2.2% ) is launching in Canada March 1 with a new channel and streaming service.

Pay TV channel Encore will rebrand as Starz across two linear channels and on-demand platforms, and become the exclusive home of original Starz programming.

The next week, Starz will be available to all Internet-enabled Canadians as an add-on to the Crave streaming service, for C$5.99/month.

Crave announced today it had reached 2.3M subscribers.