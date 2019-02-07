Reversed Capline seen in service by September 2020, Marathon says
Feb. 07, 2019
- Marathon Petroleum (MPC -5%) says it expects the reversed Capline pipeline to be available for service by September 2020, creating greater access for North American crudes to flow to Gulf Coast refineries.
- MPLX (MPLX -4.1%) President Michael Hennigan said during today's earnings conference call that it would take 18 months of construction, including integrity and pump work, once the binding open season ends on April 30 to get the 1.3M bbl/day line ready.
- Marathon is the operator of Capline, the largest U.S. crude oil pipeline, which also is owned by Plains All American Pipeline (PAA -1.7%) and BP.
- The company also will replace crude oil from Venezuela with imports from the Middle East and Latin America, an MPLX exec said during today's call.