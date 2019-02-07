J&J to begin giving drug pricing in TV ads

Bowing to pressure from Washington, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will start giving the list price of its prescription drugs in TV ads, becoming the first pharmaceutical company to do so.

First up would be blood thinner Xarelto, with commercials by late March ending with the drug's price plus typical out-of-pocket costs ($450-$540 per month without insurance).

The Trump administration has been pushing for this sort of thing, but drugmakers have argued back that few pay such high list prices.

In other news, all seven major pharma players have agreed to testify to the Senate on Feb. 26 about drug pricing.