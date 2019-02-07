KKR to invest in corporate tech provider OneStream
Feb. 07, 2019
- OneStream Software says it's entered an agreement to get a significant investment from KKR (KKR -1.1%), its first from an external investor.
- OneStream says the investment brings its valuation to more than $1.0B.
- OneStream says it provides cloud or on-premise corporate performance management solutions for mid-sized to large enterprises. Its platform is designed to address complex requirements of corporate finance, local finance, and diverse operational business units in a single application.
- After the deal closes, General (Ret.) David H. Petraeus, member of KKR and chairman of KKR Global Institute; Dave Welsch, member of KKR and head of TMG Growth Equity at KKR; and Jim Miele, principal at KKR, will join OneStream's board.
- Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
