Model 3 Autopilot feature not yet approved in Europe

European safety regulators have yet to approve the Autopilot feature for the Tesla (TSLA -3.3% ) Model 3, according to The Los Angeles Times.

"At this moment the autopilot is not part of the original Type Approval of the Tesla Model 3," RDW spokesman Joke Willemsen tells the publication. Willemsen didn't state if there is a particular problem with the system or when it is likely to be approved.

Tesla planned on enabling the Autopilot feature next week.

