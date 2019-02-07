Nutrien hoarding chemicals from China in case trade war worsens, CEO says

Nutrien (NTR +1.4% ) is hoarding chemical ingredients it imports from China in case the U.S. increases the current 10% tariff on the Asian goods to 25% if the trade war gets worse, CEO Chuck Magro says, and the stockpiles will act as a "buffer" and help the company avoid raising prices it charges to farmers.

NTR built its inventories in 2018 and now has ample supplies for the spring, especially after one of the wettest falls in U.S. history reduced fertilizer application last year, Magro said in today's earnings conference call.

Magro also said U.S. farmers are in "relatively stable" financial health despite the trade war that has hurt crop prices, and farmer economics should improve in 2019.

"Their balance sheets are relatively stable," Magro said. "What we have to worry about is liquidity and the cash flow from the farms. That comes down to margins."