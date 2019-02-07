U.S. consumer credit growth slowed to 4.9% in 2018

U.S. consumer credit rose at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.0% in December, bringing the Q4 growth rate to 6.6%, according to the Federal Reserve.

For the year, consumer credit increased 4.9%, less than the 5.0% rate in 2017 and 6.8% in 2016.

Revolving credit rose at a rate of 2.0% in December, while non-revolving credit increased by 6.0% in the month.

Total consumer credit outstanding for December was $4.01T.

