Apple reorganization suggests modem chips - Reuters

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has moved its modem chip engineering unit from its supply chain unit to the in-house hardware technology group, according to Reuters sources.
SVP of hardware technologies Johny Srouji reportedly took over the modem design efforts last month.
The Information previously reported that Apple was working on developing its own modem chip. But such an effort could take years.
Apple exclusively used Qualcomm (QCOM -1.3%) modem chips for early iPhones before adding Intel (INTC -1.8%) to the supply chain. Apple dropped Qualcomm in last year's iPhones due to the ongoing legal battles between the companies.
