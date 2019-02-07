Cummins cut at Oppenheimer on softening North American truck market

Feb. 07, 2019 3:31 PM ETCummins Inc. (CMI)CMIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Cummins (CMI -0.1%) is downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer, citing FY 2019 guidance that reflects fewer internal catalysts for improvement as well as a mixed macro environment.
  • Oppenheimer's Noah Kaye thinks it is increasingly likely that the North American truck market will come under pressure in 2020 given recent Class 8 truck order cancellation trends, and the off-highway markets could suffer decelerating growth.
  • Other challenges include lower visibility into the medium-term return from electrification investments and uncertainty around how China’s NS6 enforcement will impact FY 2019-20.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.