Cummins cut at Oppenheimer on softening North American truck market
Feb. 07, 2019 3:31 PM ETCummins Inc. (CMI)CMIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Cummins (CMI -0.1%) is downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer, citing FY 2019 guidance that reflects fewer internal catalysts for improvement as well as a mixed macro environment.
- Oppenheimer's Noah Kaye thinks it is increasingly likely that the North American truck market will come under pressure in 2020 given recent Class 8 truck order cancellation trends, and the off-highway markets could suffer decelerating growth.
- Other challenges include lower visibility into the medium-term return from electrification investments and uncertainty around how China’s NS6 enforcement will impact FY 2019-20.