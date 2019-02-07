Microsoft backs facial recognition legislation

Microsoft (MSFT -0.7% ) is backing a facial recognition bill in Washington state that includes a requirement for makers of AI software that can identify faces to open the software up for third-party testing.

Microsoft President and CLO Brad Smith says tech companies opposing that testing would be "like an automobile company objecting to testing of airbags."

Smith: “Why should a company object to the public having the ability to know whether its services work well? The public has the right to evaluate these services, and responsible companies should recognize the importance of this kind of third-party testing.”

Competitor Amazon (AMZN -1.8% ) has asked State Senator Reuven Carlyle, the bill's sponsor, for more clarification on the proposal. Carlyle has reviewed change requests from different parties and plans to submit a new version today.

Amazon's Rekognition facial recognition technology has been accused of bias by the ACLU and an MIT report, which Amazon has denied. The company's AWS has a lengthy blog post on its ideas for legislating the technology available to read here.

Previously: Microsoft welcomes facial recognition regulations (Jan. 24)