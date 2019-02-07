JPMorgan gets caught up in Venezuelan struggle

JPMorgan Chase (JPM -1.4% ) is caught up in the power struggle taking place in Venezuela. At issue is JPMorgan's bond indexes, which are considered the industry standard for measuring emerging-market performance.

After the U.S. Treasury imposed sanctions on leader Nicolas Maduro's regime last week, trading in its bonds essentially stopped. Typically, that would lead JPMorgan to pull the notes from it's indexes, which would then force ETFs, mutual funds, and other traditional investors to get rid of the debt.

There are two factions, though, that are lobbying JPMorgan to keep Venezuela's debt in its indexes--bondholders and some Venezuelan politicians aligned with Juan Guiado, who's trying to oust Maduro, Bloomberg reports.

For bondholders, keeping the debt in the indexes means they wouldn't have to sell the notes at rock-bottom prices.

And those allied with Guaido fear that forcing more traditional investors to sell the Venezuelan note would make it harder to restructure debt if they succeed in ousting Maduro from power. If investors like hedge funds end up holding the notes, they're likely to be more aggressive in bond restructurings.

Previously: JPMorgan said to be mulling Venezuela's status in bond indexes: Bloomberg (Feb. 5)

