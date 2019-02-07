Toll Brothers starts building in Portland market
- Toll Brothers (TOL +0.9%) enters the Portland, OR, market with two communities in the area.
- On the east side, Toll is building Scouters Mountain, a 58-home community in Happy Valley, and on the west side, it's building an 81-home community calle Thompson Woods in Bethany.
- Homes in both communities will be priced from the upper $600Ks. First model homes are expected to open in spring of 2019.
