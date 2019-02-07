Canadian crude plunges as parts of two key pipelines shut after leak

Portions of TransCanada's (TRP -0.9% ) Keystone oil pipeline and Enbridge's (ENB -1% ) Platte pipeline remain shut amid an investigation of a leak in the St. Louis, Mo., area, hitting prices of Canadian crude.

The 590K bbl/day Keystone pipeline runs from Alberta to Cushing, Okla., with a segment also connecting Steele City, Neb., to Patoka, Ill., which now is shut; Alberta-to-Steele City and Steele City-to-Cushing segments are ramping up after resuming service last night but flows reportedly are not back to full capacity.

The Platte pipeline transports as much as 164K bbl/day of crude oil from Casper, Wyo., to Guernsey, Wyo., and 145K bbl/day from Guernsey to Wood River, Ill.

The discount on Canadian heavy crude compared to U.S. light oil widened to as much as $10.30/bbl from $9.40/bbl earlier today