Qorvo +2.2% after Q3 beat in tough market
Feb. 07, 2019 4:16 PM ET
- Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) is up 2.2% after hours following a beat in its Q3 earnings tempered a bit by cautious forecasts for the current quarter.
- EPS and free cash flow hit a record despite a challenging market, the company said. Revenue fell by $52.1M Q/Q (down 1.5% Y/Y) to $832.3M, and gross profit dropped 9.8M sequentially to $411.8M.
- Gross margin was up 1.5 percentage points Y/Y to 49.5%, and net income rose to $234.1M from a year-ago $220.2M.
- Net cash from operations was $333.3M; free cash flow came to $261.3M.
- Noting "weakness in the broader smartphone market," it's guiding to Q4 revenue of $660M-$680M (light of expectations for $720.8M), gross margin of about 47%, and EPS of $1.05 at the midpoint (below consensus for $1.33).
- Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.
