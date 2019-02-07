NCR reports beats, guides downside EPS
Feb. 07, 2019 4:19 PM ETNCR Corporation (NCR)NCRBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- NCR (NYSE:NCR) reports Q4 beats and FY19 guidance with in-line revenue growth of 1% to 2% or about $6.47B to $6.54B (consensus: $6.51B) with downside EPS from $2.75 to $2.85 (consensus: $2.90).
- Revenue breakdown: Software, $502M (consensus: $496M); Services, $633M (consensus: $603M); Hardware, $666M (consensus: $681M).
- Non-GAAP gross margin was 27.5% compared to the 29.1% estimate and operating margin was 11.9% (consensus: 12.4%).
- Earnings call is scheduled for 4:30 PM ET with a webcast available here.
- Press release.
