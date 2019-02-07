Stocks stumble on renewed U.S.-China trade worries

Stocks slipped after the European Union cut its forecast for eurozone growth this year and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the U.S. and China remain far away from striking a trade deal.

A White House official later said Pres. Trump was "highly unlikely" to meet with China's Pres. Xi ahead of the March 1 expiration of their tariff truce.

"The keystone in the wall of worry is the trade discord," CFRA Research's Sam Stovall said. "Should the negotiations crumble, so too will near term support for equity prices."

Shares of Boeing, Caterpillar and Deere - companies seen as bellwethers for global trade given their exposure to overseas markets - all fell ~1%.

Late afternoon buying interest helped the major stock indexes finish off their session lows.

Energy (-2.1%), information technology (-1.4%) and materials (-1.4%) led today's retreat, while the defensive oriented utilities (+1.3%) and real estate (+0.8%) groups were the only two winners out of the 11 S&P 500 sectors.

U.S. Treasury prices rose, sending the two-year yield down 6 bps to 2.47% and the 10-year yield 5 bps lower to 2.65%.

WTI March crude oil futures fell 2.5% to $52.64/bbl, pressured by worries about energy demand and a stronger dollar.