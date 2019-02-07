Gannett rises as spurned MNG reportedly launches proxy fight

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) is up 1.4% after hours following a WSJ report that MNG/Digital First is launching a proxy fight over the company's board.

That follows Gannett's rejection of MNG's $12/share cash bid for the company, and a response from MNG that Gannett had "no credible plan" to get to that price on its own.

Digital First is nominating six candidates and will seek to replace a majority of Gannett's board this spring. It's one of Gannett's biggest shareholders, with a 7.5% stake.

Gannett's quoting at $11.15 after hours.