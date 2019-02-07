PennantPark Investment Q4 NII falls, shifts to more senior secured portfolio

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Q4 net investment income of $12.6M, or 18 cents per share, fell from $14.2M, or 20 cents, a year earlier.

Per-share figure misses consensus by 2 cents. PNNT slips 0.4% in after-hours trading.

Q4 total investment income of $27.4M vs. $28.7M in the year-ago quarter.

Net asset value per share of $9.05 at Dec. 31, 2018 declines from $9.11 at Sept. 30, 2018.

"Our activity and selectivity have resulted in a more senior secured portfolio, which should result in even more steady and stable coverage of our dividend,” said Chairman and CEO Art Penn.

On Feb. 5, 2019, stockholders approved adoption of modified asset coverage requirements. As a result, minimum asset coverage applicable for senior securities was reduced to 150% from 200%

Annual base management fee also reduced from 1.50% to 1.00% on gross assets that exceed 200% of company's total net assets as of the immediately preceding quarter-end.

