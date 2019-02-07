Synaptics reports Q2 beats, downside guide

Feb. 07, 2019 4:35 PM ETSynaptics Incorporated (SYNA)SYNABy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) reports Q2 beats that came with a warningRe. The company warns that the first half of CY19 will be impacted by weaker demand in some end markets, but SYNA expects a stronger second half on growths in IoT, auto, and OLED.
  • Downside Q3 guidance has revenue from $340M to $380M (consensus: $392.92M.
  • CFO resignation: Wajid Ali is leaving to accept an executive position at an unnamed public company. VP and Corporate Controller Kermit Nolan will step into the roles of CAO and interim CFO.
  • Revenue breakdown: Mobile products, $274.4M (+5% Y/Y); IoT, $87.2M (-18% Y/Y); PC, $63.9M (+4% Y/Y).
  • Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM ET with a webcast available here.
  • Press release.
