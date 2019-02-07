Nuance beats and raises on profit expectations

Feb. 07, 2019
  • Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) posted better-than-expected profits on revenue that topped company guidance in its fiscal first quarter, and boosted full-year EPS expectations on the strength of higher-margin healthcare business.
  • Revenue grew 9.3% overall and rose 2% organically, led by strong performance by Dragon Medical cloud, Automotive and Enterprise.
  • Of non-GAAP revenues (continuing operations) of $465.7M, recurring revenue made up 77% (up 300 bps Y/Y).
  • Cash flow from operations rose to $87.6M from $68.3M.
  • It's reiterated full-year revenue guidance, and is raising expectations for operating margin to 26-26.5% (on an improved mix of higher-margin recurring healthcare revenue) and for EPS to $1.10-$1.18 from $1.02-$1.08 (vs. consensus for $1.20), accounting for Imaging as a discontinued operation.
  • Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.
